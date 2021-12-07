Schumacher takes over as Plymouth boss following Lowe’s departure

Plymouth Argyle moved swiftly to replace Ryan Lowe with Steven Schumacher

Plymouth Argyle moved swiftly to appoint Steven Schumacher as manager following the resignation of Ryan Lowe this afternoon.

Lowe is set to take over at Championship side Preston North End, with former assistant manager Schumacher stepping up at Home Park.

Argyle head to Stadium MK to play MK Dons in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Wednesday.

Andrew Parkinson, Plymouth Argyle Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very excited about the appointment, and look forward to Steven building on the impressive foundations he has laid at Argyle.

“Schuey is a popular figure at Home Park, and his tactical knowledge, man-management and motivational skills are evident in his day-to-day work.

“We believe he has great potential, and is the obvious choice to provide continuity at a time of great promise at the club.

“More than that, though, Steven fits the profile of the kind of young, forward-thinking Manager we want at Argyle, and no prospective candidate has a better understanding of the club, and squad, than him.

“Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as Manager, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Plymouth Argyle Director of Football Neil Dewsnip said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Steven and the club, and one that I know both parties will embrace.

“For as long as I’ve known him, Steven’s dedication to becoming the best coach he can be has been there for all to see, and I firmly believe the time is right for him to step into management.