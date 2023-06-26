Season is bigger than just the Wrexham clash on opening day - Alexander

Games in League Two might not come might not come bigger than MK Dons’ opening day fixture against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground, but Graham Alexander says focusing on one game alone will be a huge mistake.

The Hollywood-owned Welsh side, who returned to the EFL after 15 years, head into the fourth tier as the early favourites to continue their rise. Dons to are eager to only spend one season in League Two, looking to secure promotion at the first time of asking.

The game on Saturday August 5 in Wales though will not make or break Dons’ season, according to Graham Alexander, who said the game against Wrexham - backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - will be just as important as every one of the other 45 matches they will play in the league.

“If we think we have to get one result over the course of the season to be successful, we'll be wrong,” he said. “We have to take points off everyone, and those challenges will come in different shapes and sizes. If you prioritise what's difficult and what's not, you're in the wrong spot.

“I start with the mindset of being prepared for everything, and we have to be mentally tough enough to overcome it. Game one is a brilliant test for that. It's an exciting one.

“There is a massive spotlight on Wrexham. They're the favourites for promotion with what they have and what they've done, but there are a lot of clubs in this league with the same ambitions, and we're one of them. It focuses everyone's mind what an exciting season it could be.

“Every week you need full focus, and be humble enough and work exceptionally hard for every game. You'll have games with tough journeys, tough opponents on the day, tough games close to each other. That's the game.