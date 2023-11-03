The Reading manager hopes his side can use the FA Cup first round to kick-start their season

Reading manager Ruben Selles wants to put their off-the-field turmoil to the side on Saturday for the FA Cup first round game against MK Dons.

Already hit with a four-point penalty this season, which leaves them 23rd in League One, Reading's game with League Two Dons could help galvanise his team, according to Selles, who wants to put the club's issues to the back of everyone's minds.

“We know we have been hit more than one time,” he said. “We know we are in a transfer embargo, we know we have been deducted points already – but my focus has to be on winning more football matches.

“If more penalties come our way, they come. We cannot control it. But of course we hope we don’t get any more punishment in terms of points for the sake of the players, the club and its fans.

“Right now we are in a poor run where we are not picking up points. So when penalties come our way, it naturally has an added impact. It is up to us to reduce that impact and focus on the things we can control. We are the only ones who can control the situation from a football perspective.”

Despite their issues, Selles, like counterpart Mike Williamson, hopes to make changes to his side to give a run-out to some of those who have not been given much league football this season.

“It’s good we have the cup tournament this weekend,” he added. “We have been making some rotations in the cup competitions and those players have been playing really well.

"We will make some changes again, give some chances to players who haven’t had the chance to play a lot in League One.