Sherring 'proud' of his achievements as he swaps Northampton Town for MK Dons

Sam Sherring | Getty Images

MK Dons’ fifth signing paid tribute to his former club upon his departure

New MK Dons signing Sam Sherring thanked former club Northampton Town for his time at Sixfields.

The 24-year-old spent two seasons at the club after signing from Bournemouth in 2022. He helped Cobblers to promotion in 2023 and was a regular in the side throughout his time, racking up 75 appearances before confirming his move to MK Dons today (Friday).

In a personal statement, Sherring said: "I've loved every second of the last two seasons, and I am really proud that we've managed to have all the success I hoped for.

"After some reflection, I just feel that the time is right to move and that it is time for a new challenge."

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady added: "We thank Sam for his two years at the club, he is another player who we think has improved in his time with us, and we part on good terms.