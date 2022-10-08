Shrews were ‘in command’ and should have scored more against Dons, says Cotterill

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was frustrated his side only scored twice against ten-man MK Dons on Saturday.

While Tom Bayliss and Jordna Shipley save Shrews a 2-0 lead at the interval, Cotterill believed his side should have been high and dry at half-time, with at least two more great chances going begging as Christian Saydee first headed over before forcing Jamie Cumming into a good save to his right.

Zak Jules pulled one back for Dons when they made one of their 11 corners count, but Dawson Devoy’s red card on 59 minutes effectively put paid to any chances they had of snatching a point which looked unlikely at the break.

“We could have been three or four goals up,” said Cotterill. “We had total command of that game.

“Being 2-0 up is a tricky scoreline, whatever team you’re playing against.

“The ten minutes towards the end of the game they have nothing to lose then.

“You know if they’re getting beat 2-1 you may as well get beat 3-1 trying to score another goal.

Advertisement

“They are still a good team whether they have 10 men or eleven men it makes no difference.

“And the two goals that we scored should really have been four.”

Cotterill continued: “Every time they got a corner, I was a little bit nervous because they have got some big boys crashing in there.

“I was hoping we were going to get away with it, but corners were always going to be an issue for us.

Advertisement

Read More Players must shoulder the blame for Dons defeat to Shrewsbury