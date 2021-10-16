Shrewsbury Town 1-0 MK Dons: Get the latest from the League One clash
Dons are back in League One action this afternoon as they take on Shrewsbury Town.
MK Dons are in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon
Shrewsbury Town 1-0 MK Dons
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 17:10
FULL TIME: Shrewsbury 1-0 MK Dons
Another defeat to a relegation-zone club for Dons. Crowded out in the final third, they just couldn’t find any jink in the armour of the home side, who hit Dons on the counter to score the only goal of the game and win it.
90 mins: The board goes up...
FIVE minutes to be added on.
Mo Eisa fires just wide of the post.
87 mins: Dons make their final change
Tennai Watson replaces Warren O’Hora for the closing stages
83 mins: Kioso comes close
Ooooh Kioso should do better, great ball into the mixer but he’s put it over the top. Watters asking whether he should have put it back across goal but Kioso was always going to go for it from there.
Today’s attendance
Attendance 5,711
394 in the MKDons end
75 mins: Dons looking to go direct
Liam Manning makes his second change, Max Watters replaces Troy Parrott as Dons will look to go direct towards the end of this game to get back into it.
69 mins: Dons make a change
Boateng comes on to replace Scott Twine
64 mins: A frantic period
Dons look a bit flustered as the home fans get vocal, they’re rushing but they’re not finding any real in towards Marosi’s goal.
Parrott has had an effort routinely saved by the keeper though, while Twine has had a couple of strikes wide of the mark too.