Shrewsbury Town 1-0 MK Dons: Get the latest from the League One clash

Dons are back in League One action this afternoon as they take on Shrewsbury Town.

Saturday, 16th October 2021, 5:11 pm

MK Dons are in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon

Get the latest from the game.

Shrewsbury Town 1-0 MK Dons

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 17:10

Tonight’s League One table
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 17:10

Other results from around the grounds

Results elsewhere this afternoon
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:56

FULL TIME: Shrewsbury 1-0 MK Dons

Another defeat to a relegation-zone club for Dons. Crowded out in the final third, they just couldn’t find any jink in the armour of the home side, who hit Dons on the counter to score the only goal of the game and win it.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:49

90 mins: The board goes up...

FIVE minutes to be added on.

Mo Eisa fires just wide of the post.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:46

87 mins: Dons make their final change

Tennai Watson replaces Warren O’Hora for the closing stages

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:43

83 mins: Kioso comes close

Ooooh Kioso should do better, great ball into the mixer but he’s put it over the top. Watters asking whether he should have put it back across goal but Kioso was always going to go for it from there.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:41

Today’s attendance

Attendance 5,711

394 in the MKDons end

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:34

75 mins: Dons looking to go direct

Liam Manning makes his second change, Max Watters replaces Troy Parrott as Dons will look to go direct towards the end of this game to get back into it.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:28

69 mins: Dons make a change

Boateng comes on to replace Scott Twine

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:25

64 mins: A frantic period

Dons look a bit flustered as the home fans get vocal, they’re rushing but they’re not finding any real in towards Marosi’s goal.

Parrott has had an effort routinely saved by the keeper though, while Twine has had a couple of strikes wide of the mark too.

