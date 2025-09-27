Shrewsbury Town 1-2 MK Dons - Win on the road for MK Dons
Get the latest from the game.
Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME! Shrewsbury 1-2 MK Dons
And there’s the whistle!
They made hard work of it at the end but it’s three points on the board!
91 mins: Save
Boyle’s header well saved by MacGillivray, flies to his left
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
89 mins: Sub
England replaces Sang for the home side as Shrewsbury have a free-kick over on the touchline.
It’s pitched into the box, MacGillivray comes to claim and is fouled
85 mins: Sub
Mendez-Laing replaced by Leko
82 mins: Sub
Liam Kelly replaces Dan Crowley
80 mins: Just wide
Set-piece off the training ground, Hepburn-Murphy’s effort just wide of the post.
Dons cannot afford to let the home side back into this
77 mins: GOAL - Aneke gets one back
A lifeline for the home side as Chuks Aneke lashes one in from 12 yards out, firing into the bottom corner to pull one back
73 mins: Sub
Thompson-Sommers replaces goal-scorer Scott Hogan
67 mins: SHOOT!
As Crowley somehow muscles Aneke off the ball and frees Hepburn-Murphy, the ex-Crawley man squares up his man, skips a challenge in the box but just doesn’t pull the trigger before overrunning a touch for Brook to gather
65 mins: Subs
Double sub for Shrewsbury
Chuks Aneke will replace Tommy McDermott
Taylor Perry also makes way for Harrison Biggins
60 mins: Still messy
An hour gone, still a bit of an untidy affair, this one.
Neither side really getting much momentum, but Dons fans behind the goal to our right don’t mind, still in full voice
51 mins: Saved
Shrewsbury break straight up the other end, Lloyd find space in the box to turn and shoot, MacGillivray palms it behind for a corner.
Set-piece comes in which the keeper confidently comes to claim
50 mins: Just wide
Good break forwards from Mendez-Laing, his cross is cut out, Nemane picks up the rebound, fires it just wide
Second-half
Shrewsbury restart the game
Change at the break
Bradley Ihionvien is replaced by George Lloyd at the break for Shrewsbury
HALF TIME: Shrewsbury 0-2 MK Dons
Boos ring out amongst the home support but the boisterous away fans are in full voice as MK Dons go in 2-0 up at the break.
Not a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination, but two taps in from Scott Hogan and Will Collar are the difference here.
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on