Shrewsbury Town 1-2 MK Dons - Win on the road for MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 27th Sep 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 16:54 BST
MK Dons are in League Two action this afternoon, taking on Shrewsbury Town.

Get the latest from the game.

Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:53 BST

FULL TIME! Shrewsbury 1-2 MK Dons

And there’s the whistle!

They made hard work of it at the end but it’s three points on the board!

16:50 BST

91 mins: Save

Boyle’s header well saved by MacGillivray, flies to his left

16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

16:47 BSTUpdated 16:48 BST

89 mins: Sub

England replaces Sang for the home side as Shrewsbury have a free-kick over on the touchline.

It’s pitched into the box, MacGillivray comes to claim and is fouled

16:43 BST

85 mins: Sub

Mendez-Laing replaced by Leko

16:40 BST

82 mins: Sub

Liam Kelly replaces Dan Crowley

16:39 BST

80 mins: Just wide

Set-piece off the training ground, Hepburn-Murphy’s effort just wide of the post.

Dons cannot afford to let the home side back into this

16:35 BST

77 mins: GOAL - Aneke gets one back

A lifeline for the home side as Chuks Aneke lashes one in from 12 yards out, firing into the bottom corner to pull one back

16:32 BST

73 mins: Sub

Thompson-Sommers replaces goal-scorer Scott Hogan

16:26 BST

67 mins: SHOOT!

As Crowley somehow muscles Aneke off the ball and frees Hepburn-Murphy, the ex-Crawley man squares up his man, skips a challenge in the box but just doesn’t pull the trigger before overrunning a touch for Brook to gather

16:23 BST

65 mins: Subs

Double sub for Shrewsbury

Chuks Aneke will replace Tommy McDermott

Taylor Perry also makes way for Harrison Biggins

16:20 BST

60 mins: Still messy

An hour gone, still a bit of an untidy affair, this one.

Neither side really getting much momentum, but Dons fans behind the goal to our right don’t mind, still in full voice

16:09 BST

51 mins: Saved

Shrewsbury break straight up the other end, Lloyd find space in the box to turn and shoot, MacGillivray palms it behind for a corner.

Set-piece comes in which the keeper confidently comes to claim

16:08 BST

50 mins: Just wide

Good break forwards from Mendez-Laing, his cross is cut out, Nemane picks up the rebound, fires it just wide

16:03 BST

Second-half

Shrewsbury restart the game

16:03 BST

Change at the break

Bradley Ihionvien is replaced by George Lloyd at the break for Shrewsbury

15:50 BST

HALF TIME: Shrewsbury 0-2 MK Dons

Boos ring out amongst the home support but the boisterous away fans are in full voice as MK Dons go in 2-0 up at the break.

Not a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination, but two taps in from Scott Hogan and Will Collar are the difference here.

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

