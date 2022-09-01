Shutters are down at MK Dons on transfer deadline day

It has been common knowledge for a few days already, but Liam Manning reiterated that MK Dons’ business for the transfer window is all done.

With clubs up and down the country, and the divisions, rushing to get their last minute deals over the line ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, Monday’s signing of Josh Kayode from Rotherham was the 14th and final addition to the squad this summer.

The only business Dons did wrap up on Thursday was the extended contract signed by defender Daniel Harvie, keeping him beyond his previous deal which was set to expire in the summer.

“We've been so busy for such a long time,” Manning said. “We wanted as much done before today as possible, we didn't want to be panicking getting last minute deals done.

“We identified targets since the play-off game which feels like years ago, but once we got that done, we worked hard to get the business done.

“So we're not expecting anything today.”