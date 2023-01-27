Signing a defender a top priority for Dons before deadline day

A new centre-back is at the top of Mark Jackson’s January wishlist as the transfer deadline day looms, and he confirmed MK Dons are in talks with players about fulfilling that role.

With Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington long-term absentees through injury, Jackson admitted being light on the ground at the back has made him a little nervous when he sees the likes of Zak Jules and Jack Tucker fly into tackles, but he hopes to give them some back-up before Tuesday night’s deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More O’Hora to still play a part despite being sidelined for the rest of the season

Having thus far focussed on bolstering the top end of the pitch, signing Jonathan Leko, Max Dean, Paris Maghoma and Sullay Kaikai in the last two weeks, Jackson said a defender is of top priority.

He said: “That's our next focus - the centre-back position to get that competition in there.

“It's really important, but it has to be the right player to enhance the squad. We have to look that he can come and fit in and the way we play.