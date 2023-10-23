Similarities with previous regimes could help get Williamson’s message across
Familiarity may be key for some of the MK Dons players to help get across the new head coach’s ideas
Returning to a familiar style of football for some of the players will aid Mike Williamson in getting MK Dons playing his way, the head coach hopes.
Getting back to a look more akin to the days of Russell Martin or Liam Manning, Williamson was brought in chiefly to develop Dons into a more possession-based side again.
While not many of the Russell Martin era still remain at Stadium MK, now more than two years removed from his departure to Swansea City, those who are still au fait with it, Williamson believes, will help speed up the transition with the current squad.
“It takes a want from the lads to do it, and we've got lads in there who want to take that responsibility,” he said. “If you've been in and around it or been in an academy doing it, it helps get the detail across. We have to find the right balance.
“We've got experienced lads, but some of them won't have been asked to play in these areas or formations. And we've got to make sure the younger lads have the right details out there too.
“Because we've got such a receptive group, it's there for us.”
Daniel Harvie, one of precious few players to have been brought in by Martin still at the club, said his understanding of that previous regime could be beneficial, adding: “I think there's only a couple of boys who are still here from when Russ was here, there have been a lot of changes. But the way the new gaffer wants to play are very similar.
“For us as players who were here, we can help some of the others from what we've been through.
“It's a nice style to play in, it's attacking, and it's enjoyable.”
With little time to work with the players other than in the lecture theatre this week, with three games in quick succession since he took over last week, Williamson felt there have already been changes to the way the side played, beginning at Accrington on Saturday.
He said: “We're seeing incremental improvements and moving in the right direction. I have no doubts we've got the talent in the dressing room to be climbing the table and to challenge where we feel the club should be challenging, and trying to get out of the league. But it will need work in the theatre room and on the training ground.”