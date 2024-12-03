Sixth straight win for Dons as they see off ten-man Chesterfield

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: MK Dons 3-0 Chesterfield

MK Dons made it six wins in a row as they climbed into the automatic promotion spots on Tuesday night, beating ten-man Chesterfield 3-0 at Stadium MK.

Scott Hogan scored the club's fastest ever goal when he netted after just 12 seconds, but the game was turned on it's head when Darren Oldaker was sent off on 25 minutes, and Alex Gilbey netted a second a minute later to put the hosts firmly in control.

Chesterfield would have keeper Max Thompson to thank for keeping the score civil in the second-half before Gilbey eventually broke his resolve with eight minutes to go.

After more than two weeks since their dramatic late win over Cheltenham Town, Scott Lindsey returned to the dugouts, while Nico Lawrence and Liam Kelly returned to the starting line-up ahead of injured MJ Williams and Kane Thompson-Sommers, who dropped to the bench. There was also a first league start handed to Joe Pritchard as he came in for injured Joe Tomlinson.

Chesterfield meanwhile made seven changes to their side from the one which saw them exit the FA Cup to Exeter City on Saturday, with former Dons striker Will Grigg starting up front, while ex-Dons loanee Ryan Colclough was named on the bench.

After a string of early goals going against them of late, MK Dons were at last the beneficiaries of one themselves, and it was the quickest goal in their history as Scott Hogan prodded home Joe Pritchard's cross after just 12 seconds to give the home side the lead. The previous fastest goal came back in 2007 when Aaron Wilbraham scored against Grimsby after 22 seconds.

Paul Cook's side looked a handful though, and threatened to cause issues for Tom McGill. Ollie Banks rifled an effort into the keeper's chest, while Dilan Markanday proved a livewire on the right-flank.

Two minutes in the first-half though would see the game drop into Dons' lap. On 25 minutes when, already booked, Darren Oldaker took issue with referee Carl Brook to earn him a second yellow and his marching orders.

Within a minute of it, Dons would double their lead when Alex Gilbey poked home Aaron Nemane's cross to net his eighth of the season, and Dons' second.

If it was not for Chesterfield keeper Max Thompson Dons would have been high and dry long before they eventually were. Brilliant saves from the keeper to deny Hogan on two occasions, Gilbey again and Aaron Nemane too kept the game within an unlikely reach for the visitors.

Though Chesterfield never really found their way back into it, they did threaten when Ryan Colclough - formerly a hat-trick scorer for Dons - hit the post nine minutes from the end to potentially set up a nervy finale, but it would be only a brief moment of opportunity as the hosts went up the other end to wrap things up.

Gilbey held his run to get on the end of Callum Hendry's clever ball around the corner, and faced with Thompson and Harrison in support, the skipper went it alone to slam home the third.

Chesterfield would hit the post again in the closing stages before Gilbey came agonisingly close to his hat-trick when he closed down Thompson's clearance, but the keeper was able to swipe the ball off his line to deny him.

Referee: Carl Brook

Attendance: 5,903 (916)

MK Dons: McGill, Lawrence, Maguire, Offord, Nemane (Leigh 90), Pritchard (Hendry 58), White, Kelly (Thompson-Sommers 90), Gilbey, Wearne (Carroll 75), Hogan (Harruson 75)

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Lewington, Tucker

Chesterfield: Thompson, Jessop (Grimes 27) , Williams, Araujo (Horton 74), Gordon, Oldaker, Banks, Markanday (Berry 75), Dobra (Colclough 75), Mandeville, Grigg (Drummond 46)

Subs not used: Boot, Sheckleford

Booked: Oldaker, Araujo, Wearne, Gordon

Sent off: Oldaker