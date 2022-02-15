Skipper Lewington continues to impress and nurture Harvie

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington

Though the skipper missed out on the Player of the Month accolade on Friday, Daniel Harvie paid tribute to Dean Lewington.

Ever-green Lewington was beaten to the prize by Rotherham striker Michael Smith, but oversaw MK Dons’ brilliant month of January by limiting teams to just three goals in seven matches as the club climbed up the League One rankings.

Harvie, who plays alongside Lewington on Dons’ left-flank, said the 37-year-old continues to be a crucial member of the team and his nomination for the Player of the Month award was well-deserved even if he missed out on the trophy.

“His experience shows every game,” said Harvie. “He speaks so well on the pitch and helps you a lot. When things aren't going your way, he takes you under his wing and helps you through it. He's a massive part of this team, and he shows that when he plays.