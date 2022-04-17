‘Sloppy and preventable’ Wednesday goals shot Dons in the foot, says Darling

Defender Harry Darling said all of Sheffield Wednesday’s goals were preventable from an MK Dons perspective as they were beaten 3-2 at Stadium MK. The Owls scored all three in 20 first half minutes, leaving Dons trailing 3-0 by the half-hour mark before goal from Troy Parrott and Scott Twine reduced the arrears

Harry Darling was heavily critical of MK Dons’ performance in the first half-an-hour against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Owls flew into a 3-0 lead, with goals from Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory and the outstanding Barry Bannan in a 20 minute spell that saw everything the visitors hit fly into Jamie Cumming’s net.

Read More Manning offers brief update on Mo Eisa’s injury against Sheffield Wednesday

While goals from Troy Parrott and Scott Twine gave the scoreline a better look from a Dons perspective, Darling said each of Wednesday’s goals left a bitter taste in the mouth.

He said: “We shot ourselves in the foot early doors with goals that were sloppy and preventable. Two set-pieces, and we have to do better. We were too naive in the first 25 minutes, we didn't work hard enough or get control of the game.

“Forgetting the goals, we played really well but we cannot concede those goals.

“We showed heart and gave it a right go until the end, and tat sums us up. We're unlucky not to get anything from the game in the end.”