"Slow but sure progress": Injury update on Dons' Tomlinson and Dennis
Progress has been slow in the recovery of both Matt Dennis and Joe Tomlinson but Mike Williamson is happy to bide his time with the pair.
Striker Dennis has been out for a month - his last appearance came against Crewe Alexandra when he netted a brace against Crewe - while Tomlinson too scored in his last game - the 5-0 win over Walsall at the end of March.
Both are fancied to make returns before the end of the season, and with two games of the regular season to go, Williamson said the pair are edging towards full fitness but time will be taken to ensure they are not rushed back.
“We've got to be careful with them, so there's nothing tangible to report back on them,” he said. “They're making slow but sure progress, but we want to be careful to give them the best chance of being involved in the run-in, but we're hopeful.”