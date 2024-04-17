"Slow but sure progress": Injury update on Dons' Tomlinson and Dennis

Joe Tomlinson

Progress has been slow in the recovery of both Matt Dennis and Joe Tomlinson but Mike Williamson is happy to bide his time with the pair.

Striker Dennis has been out for a month - his last appearance came against Crewe Alexandra when he netted a brace against Crewe - while Tomlinson too scored in his last game - the 5-0 win over Walsall at the end of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both are fancied to make returns before the end of the season, and with two games of the regular season to go, Williamson said the pair are edging towards full fitness but time will be taken to ensure they are not rushed back.