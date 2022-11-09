Smith included in Wales squad to go to the World Cup

MK Dons midfielder Matt Smith is heading to Qatar as part of Wales’ World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old was named as part of Rob Page’s 26-man squad which heads to the Middle East later this month.

Read More Smith sets sights on becoming a Dons regular and a World Cup place

Smith, who has made 22 appearances for Liam Manning’s side this season, scoring twice, has 18 Wales caps after making his debut for the senior side in 2018.

Wales form part of Group B, where they will take on Iran, USA and rivals England.

The former Manchester City midfielder also becomes Dons’ first ever active player to be a part of a World Cup squad.

Speaking earlier this season about the chance to go to Qatar, Smith said: “It’s an honour every time I go (away with Wales). The Welsh management have always been keen on development, they want to see me doing well at club level. Rob Page is often in contact with me.

Advertisement

Read More Consistently high performances for Dons will help Smith get to the World Cup