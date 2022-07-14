Smith sets sights on becoming a Dons regular and a World Cup place

The carrot dangling at the end of the line for Matt Smith could not be much bigger this season - a spot in Wales’ World Cup squad. To do that though, he knows he has to stamp his mark on MK Dons.

The 22-year-old was limited to just four appearances after joining from Manchester City in January, making as many starts in the Nations League in June as he did for Dons in five months.

Patience was the name of the game for Smith though, biding his time, knowing this summer would be his ideal opportunity to barge his way into Liam Manning’s plans, and with it, give him a better shot at Rob Page’s squad destined for Qatar.

He said: “I didn't play as much as I would have liked last season but the lads were unbelievable and it was hard to get in and get a rhythm going but I've come back to pre-season sharp and I'm looking forward to the new season.

“I knew I'd be here long-term so it was important for me to understand why I wasn't playing at the time. I've got pre-season to start over.

“It's an honour every time I go (away with Wales), so I'd rather that than a holiday - though my fiance won't be too happy about that! But that's one of the things with international football. It has been a really successful summer for me so far and I've tried to take that into pre-season.

“The Welsh management have always been keen on development, they want to see me doing well at club level. Rob Page is often in contact with me.”

First team coach David Wright has been mightily impressed with Smith on returning to pre-season this month, and said he has no doubts the midfielder has the capabilities to become a regular for both club and country this season.

“We’ve got no concerns about Matty at all,” Wright said. “His first priority will be to get into the starting 11 every week.

“The end goal will be to go away with Wales, which is a brilliant achievement for him and his family must be so proud of him. It's great to have a player experiencing those things.

