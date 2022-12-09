Smith’s focus is back on getting Dons out of relegation trouble

Matt Smith is determined to get MK Dons out of the League One relegation zone after his return from the World Cup this week.

The 23-year-old hasn’t played for a month after joining Rob Page’s Wales side for the tournament in Qatar, but came back to the Dons fold this week eager to get back in the action.

But he returns to a side who remain in the relegation zone, sitting 22nd in League One, without a win in the division since he departed.

Smith though is confident the team can escape the mire they find themselves in, and he is ready to help them beginning this Saturday against Fleetwood Town.

“My focus is back on MK and what we've got to do this season,” he said. “We know we have the talent and ability and the type of people you want when times get tough.

“We still have the same goal of trying to get out of the relegation zone, and anything can happen.

“I'm feeling good, I've kept up my fitness being over there despite not getting any game time. But I stayed behind and did extras after training to keep fitness up. I'm raring to go and looking forward to push on.”

Taking on a Fleetwood side who have lost just once in their last eight games, Dons know even a win will not see them escape the bottom four with the gap to safety currently five points. But Smith is not hiding away from the fact a win would be huge for Liam Manning’s side.

He said: “It would be big to win, and we all want to win but we have to get the performance right, and not get too overly concerned about the result itself.

