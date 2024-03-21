Sold out away end could give Dons 'marginal gains' against Stockport

MK Dons supporters

Mike Williamson hopes the nearly 600 MK Dons supporters will be in attendance at Edgeley Park on Saturday will give them an extra boost when they take on Stockport County.

With the Hatters one of the favourites to secure promotion this season, Dons will be looking to upset the apple cart and jump above them in the table with a victory in Greater Manchester live on Sky Sports.

Dons supporters snapped up their initial allocation of 474 tickets for the game - the first meeting between the sides at Edgeley Park in more than 14 years - with another 100 made available on Wednesday.

"It's fantastic," Williamson said of the support. "The more we can take with us, to try and create the noise we have at home, where we have a very good record.