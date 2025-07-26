Live

Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons - Dons beaten in their final pre-season game

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 16:48 BST
MK Dons play their final pre-season game this afternoon, taking on League One side Stevenage.

Stevenage vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:48 BST

Full-time: Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons

A lively game, if a bit ‘pre-season’ for spells.

Next up, it’s the real business

16:43 BST

85 mins: GOAL! Dons get one back

Hendry’s perseverance pays off as he closes down the Stevenage keeper, and he nabs the ball off his toe and rolls into the empty net

16:41 BST

84 mins: Sub

Tomlinson off, Lewis-Burgess on

16:37 BST

80 mins: GOAL - Stevenage capitalise

Catastrophe as Waller and Tripp tackle each other, it allows Jamie Reid to take the ball, break clear of them, picking out the bottom corner past a hapless MacGillivray

16:34 BST

77 mins: Youngsters coming on

Tripp, Waller and Troso prepped now, Jones, Offord and Sanders to come off

16:31 BST

73 mins: Changes

Collins takes a nasty challenge on half-way, the Dons bench leaps up in out-roar as no foul is given. The Welshman is down injured, but limps to the sidelines to make way for Callum Hendry.

For Stevenage, ex-Dons Houghton and Kemp make way for Doherty and Patterson

16:25 BST

68 mins: Changes

Kelly, Nemane and Hepburn-Murphy comes on for Leko, Mendez-Laing and Gilbey

16:23 BST

65 mins: Booked

Gethin Jones booked for a late one on Harvey White

16:21 BST

64 mins: Subs prepping

As Jordan Roberts is flagged offside, the MK Dons subs are getting ready in the dugout to come on.

16:18 BST

61 mins: Booked

Jordan Roberts into the book for a foul on Jack Sanders. Those two have been at each other all game

16:16 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 1,302 (296)

16:15 BST

58 mins: Better tempo

Much faster and incisive stuff from MK Dons at the start of this half, they’ve looked the side playing with more intent than Stevenage, who look content to bide their time off the ball.

16:12 BST

55 mins: Better

Good move from Dons, Mendez-Laing has Jones overlapping but he ignores it to cross from deep, Lemonheigh-Evans gets their first but cannot control the header and sends it over

16:10 BST

53 mins: Over

The ball looks for all the world to be going out, Stevenage let their guard down and Collins pounces to keep it in, he cuts onto his left-foot for a curler but gets it all wrong, and it hits the top of the stand

16:03 BST

Second-half

Thompson-Sommers is replaced by Will Collar at the break as MK Dons restart the game

15:47 BST

Half-time: Stevenage 1-0 MK Dons

They got a couple of warnings through that half, did Dons, but they didn’t heed them and Kemp picks out his corner on the stroke of half-time.

A shame, they had just been getting on top of things in the run up to the break

15:46 BST

45 mins: GOAL - Stevenage take the lead

Who else but Dan Kemp? Dons caught faffing at the back again, get caught in possession and Stevenage can shift the ball to Kemp, who picks his corner from the edge of the box

15:45 BST

45 mins: Ah the MK Way

Some needless possession-based stuff at the back again, this time it nearly puts Dons in trouble, they narrowly escape

