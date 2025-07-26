Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons - Dons beaten in their final pre-season game
Get the latest from the Lamex Stadium
Stevenage vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time: Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons
A lively game, if a bit ‘pre-season’ for spells.
Next up, it’s the real business
85 mins: GOAL! Dons get one back
Hendry’s perseverance pays off as he closes down the Stevenage keeper, and he nabs the ball off his toe and rolls into the empty net
84 mins: Sub
Tomlinson off, Lewis-Burgess on
80 mins: GOAL - Stevenage capitalise
Catastrophe as Waller and Tripp tackle each other, it allows Jamie Reid to take the ball, break clear of them, picking out the bottom corner past a hapless MacGillivray
77 mins: Youngsters coming on
Tripp, Waller and Troso prepped now, Jones, Offord and Sanders to come off
73 mins: Changes
Collins takes a nasty challenge on half-way, the Dons bench leaps up in out-roar as no foul is given. The Welshman is down injured, but limps to the sidelines to make way for Callum Hendry.
For Stevenage, ex-Dons Houghton and Kemp make way for Doherty and Patterson
68 mins: Changes
Kelly, Nemane and Hepburn-Murphy comes on for Leko, Mendez-Laing and Gilbey
65 mins: Booked
Gethin Jones booked for a late one on Harvey White
64 mins: Subs prepping
As Jordan Roberts is flagged offside, the MK Dons subs are getting ready in the dugout to come on.
61 mins: Booked
Jordan Roberts into the book for a foul on Jack Sanders. Those two have been at each other all game
Today's attendance
Attendance: 1,302 (296)
58 mins: Better tempo
Much faster and incisive stuff from MK Dons at the start of this half, they’ve looked the side playing with more intent than Stevenage, who look content to bide their time off the ball.
55 mins: Better
Good move from Dons, Mendez-Laing has Jones overlapping but he ignores it to cross from deep, Lemonheigh-Evans gets their first but cannot control the header and sends it over
53 mins: Over
The ball looks for all the world to be going out, Stevenage let their guard down and Collins pounces to keep it in, he cuts onto his left-foot for a curler but gets it all wrong, and it hits the top of the stand
Second-half
Thompson-Sommers is replaced by Will Collar at the break as MK Dons restart the game
Half-time: Stevenage 1-0 MK Dons
They got a couple of warnings through that half, did Dons, but they didn’t heed them and Kemp picks out his corner on the stroke of half-time.
A shame, they had just been getting on top of things in the run up to the break
45 mins: GOAL - Stevenage take the lead
Who else but Dan Kemp? Dons caught faffing at the back again, get caught in possession and Stevenage can shift the ball to Kemp, who picks his corner from the edge of the box
45 mins: Ah the MK Way
Some needless possession-based stuff at the back again, this time it nearly puts Dons in trouble, they narrowly escape
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.