Stewart will not be rushed back to make Dons debut against former club

Defender Anthony Stewart’s return to full training might with MK Dons might have come too late for him to play a part against his former club Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The 30-year-old is yet to kick a ball for Dons since signing on loan from Aberdeen on deadline day in January, but returned to training this week ahead of the trip to Adams Park.

Head coach Mark Jackson said Stewart has been a valuable member of the squad on his return to training this week, but would be treated with kid gloves so as not to rush him back unnecessarily, meaning he could miss out on facing off against the club he played more than 250 games for during two spells in his career.

“Players always like to play against their former club,” said Jackson. “But he's been out a while, and it's just good to have him back in training. He'll be looking forward to going back to his old ground, but it's another game for us to go and get three points.

“He's been out a while, but it's good to have him back and working towards things. We feel as a squad we're getting stronger. We're not quite at full capacity yet, but we're getting closer with every game.

