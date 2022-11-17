Subtle changes have helped Dons be more successful on the road

The way teams approach MK Dons at home has helped them exploit their attacking strengths, Will Grigg believes.

It’s of little surprise that form on the road for MK Dons this season has been better than at Stadium MK. Dons have picked up just four points from a possible 27 at home this term, while they have 10 on the road from 24.

Wins at Morecambe, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic - their only defeat at home this season - have given Dons confidence heading into this Saturday’s trip to Barnsley.

Striker Grigg, who has scored in all of the away wins, said the key to their fortunes is the way teams set up at home compared to at Stadium MK, allowing Dons to exploit their abilities on the counter.

“Charlton and Oxford, we played a slightly different style,” he explained. “When people come to Stadium MK, the emphasis is on us, we have to force the game. But away, we've turned that on teams.

“At Charlton, we got their fans on their backs and it forced them to make errors, we countered well and bided our time. It's not necessarily what we'll be doing on Saturday, but if we do have a spell without the ball, we can hurt teams on the counter. We've got boys who can really hurt.

“It's not a different style away from home, but we've had a few games where we haven't had as much possession and it benefits us for whatever reason.”

Grigg scored the winning penalty in the win over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium

With more than 10,000 expected at Oakwell on Saturday, Grigg feels turning the locals against their side early can also help swing momentum in their favour, adding: “I had it all the time at Sunderland - you knew what the opposition's team talk would be: if you can turn 30,000 fans in the first five minutes, it makes it harder for the first team.

“And that's what we have to try and do, whether it's taking the sting out of the game by keeping the ball, or threatening early doors, it depends.

