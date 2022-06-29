Swansea moving away from more MK Dons raids, reports claim

Swansea City are not planning on raiding MK Dons for any further players, reports claim after David Kasumu was linked with a Russell Martin reunion .

The 22-year-old is out of contract at Stadium MK, and Dons are set to withdraw their contract offer for the midfielder and move on, Liam Manning confirmed on Tuesday.

The news sparked the rumour mill with Swansea fans claiming the midfielder was Wales-bound, following the likes Andrew Fisher, Harry Darling and Matthew Sorinola before him.

Martin, who ditched Dons in favour of the Swans last summer, was also interested in signing Matt O’Riley and Scott Twine from his former club but missed out on the pair, but it appears Kasumu is not on his list, according to Wales Online.