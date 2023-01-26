Sweeting has been a long-time fan of Dons’ latest signing Kaikai

Liam Sweeting said he has been tracking Sullay Kaikai’s career since their time together at Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old is MK Dons’ fourth signing of the January window, and is plenty familiar to Sweeting having both worked at Selhurt Park together.

Kaikai began his career with the Eagles as a 15-year-old before departing in January 2019. Following spelld at Dutch side NAC Breda, Crystal Palace and Wycombe Wanderers, Kaikai joins Dons this morning until the end of the season.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Sullay is a player I have known since my time at Crystal Palace and I have followed his journey closely ever since.

“He is someone who has real quality in the final third and his production at this level, particularly during Blackpool’s promotion-winning season, is evidence of that.

