Sweeting outlines MK Dons' January transfer window plans

The top brass at MK Dons are happy with the squad heading into January’s transfer window

Adding to the squad will be on a needs must basis for MK Dons in January, but departures may well be sought by some players who are looking for more regular football.

With 37 pros on the books at Stadium MK, and the side nicely positioned to mount a charge for the automatic promotion places in the next few months, both head coach Scott Lindsey and sporting director Liam Sweeting are confident in the squad at hand.

But as more players start to slot into more regular roles in Lindsey’s side, those missing out may knock on the head coach’s door looking for a way out.

“The group has done really well and everyone has contributed,” said Sweeting. “We're not counting down the days until the window opens, we're in a good place.

“There will be players who want to play more than they are, so I expect there to be interest in some players who aren't making the squad on a regular basis, or want to have an eye on the summer.

“And then there are the opportunities. The recruitment process is never-ending, and we have to prepare for anything we might need - like an injury crisis, or if we lose somebody. That process is continuous, and we'll assess the opportunities there are, if there is any, before we look to improve the team.”

Despite their significant backing from new owner Fahad Al Ghanim, Sweeting and Lindsey will not have carte blanche if and when those potential opportunities to add to the squad arise.

Sweeting continued: “We still have to adhere to the real world. We're one of the most competitive teams in the league financially, and the group has done really well.

“We're not opening the advent calendars counting down the days until January. I'm looking forward to seeing these players continue to grow.

“January will be about looking at ways we can possibly improve, and we'll discuss them. But right now, the focus is being in the most competitive position possible.”