Swindon have moved on after failed bids for Dons' attacker

The former West Man man made a big impression at Swindon Town but will not be returning this season

Dan Kemp

Swindon Town will not be making a bid to bring Dan Kemp back to the County Ground this month after his successful loan spell.

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 27 appearances for the Robins in the first-half of the campaign, but was recalled to MK Dons by Mike Williamson, who confirmed the news on New Year's Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should Kemp play for Dons this month, he could only make another move to Swindon, with EFL rules only permitting a player to run out for two sides per season. But manager Michael Flynn said while attempts had been made to land the attacker on a permanent basis, they have since moved onto different targets.

Read More Returning Kemp could help sway things Dons' way in promotion hunt

"With Dan, we have tried on numerous occasions to turn it into a permanent deal and to extend the loan but to no avail," he told Swindon Advertiser.

"Yes [we have moved on from them as options], I am not going to build up anybody’s hopes of it or even give myself a little hint of it. I would love to have those two (plus Jake Young, who returned to Bradford City from his loan) here, but the reality is that they won’t be."