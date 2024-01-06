Returning Kemp could help sway things Dons' way in promotion hunt

Dan Kemp is back at MK Dons after his loan move to Swindon Town

The return of Dan Kemp could act as a boost to MK Dons' promotion chances, while proving to be a death knell to the one he has just left.

The 24-year-old has been an integral part of Swindon Town's flying start to the season, with 16 goals and eight assists for the Robins this term, on loan from Stadium MK. He was recalled earlier this week though, and looks set to play a big part in the promotion push with Mike Williamson's side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons' gain is Swindon's loss though, according to Swindon Advertiser's Joe Acklam, who believes Kemp's departure from the County Ground could spell the end of any hopes Town have of remaining in the fight.

Read More Devoy joins Swindon Town on loan

"Kemp leaving Town is possibly a death knell to the season," he told the Citizen. "Kemp, along with fellow recalled loanee Jake Young, was the only real shining light in the team. He was consistently devastating and when points were won it was almost always him who would be responsible for them.

"MK seem to be on an upward trajectory without him under Mike Williamson, but you can never have too many match-winners. Kemp has been one of the best players in the division this season and adding him to a side chasing promotion can only help them on their way.

"He has the ability to win a game on his own, either with his creativity or goal-scoring, and that proved to be paramount to any success Swindon had. If he is not properly replaced then there is a chance they could be in trouble."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The affection which Swindon held Kemp and indeed Young during their brief stints with the club has been clear on social media, with the club posting several videos of the duo upon their respective departures.

And given his performances in a red shirt this season, Acklam said Kemp is one of the best he has seen in Wiltshire.

"Kemp has rare quality and consistency, and Michael Flynn trusted him completely to be the team's chief creator. He thrived on the freedom and responsibility that he had. He is one of the most talented players I have seen at Swindon, and I have complete confidence that now he has that confidence he could easily play in League One and likely even the Championship."

He continued: "Kemp is at his best when playing as an attacking midfielder. When he is utilised off of the main striker and with the freedom to drift deep to collect the ball, but also run in behind then he can really show his best self. He is a true free spirit in possession as he combines the ability to beat players, make killer passes, and score from outside the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement