News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Swindon loan chats made Dons midfielder Kemp feel ‘wanted’

The Dons midfielder has struggled to make his mark since moving to the club from Leyton Orient in 2022

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

Dan Kemp said he felt wanted during his negotiations with Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn, prompting his loan move from MK Dons.

The 24-year-old joined up with the Robins earlier this week for his second cosecutive loan spell away from Stadium MK, following his stint at Hartlepool United in the latter half of last season.

While on loan with the Pools, he scored nine goals in 16 appearances but could not stop the side from suffering relegation to the National League.

Most Popular

In joining up with the Robins, Kemp said his conversations with Flynn gave him the right assurances that he was making the right decision is leaving Dons for a second time.

“There were a few reasons, but the manager was a massive factor in me joining the club,” Kemp said. “It’s so important to be somewhere you’re wanted, and I felt that from the first minute I was talking with the manager.

“We had a good chat about how he has played against me over the years, how he’s wanted to sign me before. But it was a massive factor being wanted somewhere.

“The philosophy of the club, their way of playing (was also a factor), I’ve always thought they are a really good side. So there are loads of factors, and I felt like this is the right move for this stage of my career.”

Related topics:Stadium MKRobinsHartlepool UnitedNational League