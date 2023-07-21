Swindon loan chats made Dons midfielder Kemp feel ‘wanted’

Dan Kemp said he felt wanted during his negotiations with Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn, prompting his loan move from MK Dons.

The 24-year-old joined up with the Robins earlier this week for his second cosecutive loan spell away from Stadium MK, following his stint at Hartlepool United in the latter half of last season.

While on loan with the Pools, he scored nine goals in 16 appearances but could not stop the side from suffering relegation to the National League.

In joining up with the Robins, Kemp said his conversations with Flynn gave him the right assurances that he was making the right decision is leaving Dons for a second time.

“There were a few reasons, but the manager was a massive factor in me joining the club,” Kemp said. “It’s so important to be somewhere you’re wanted, and I felt that from the first minute I was talking with the manager.

“We had a good chat about how he has played against me over the years, how he’s wanted to sign me before. But it was a massive factor being wanted somewhere.

