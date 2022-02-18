Table still means little to Manning with plenty still to play for

Liam Manning celebrates Troy Parrott’s goal in his first MK Dons game in charge, against Sunderland back in August

The League One table might not be etched onto Liam Manning’s eyelids just yet, but the time will come sooner rather than later when he has to start paying attention to it, he admitted.

Dons sit third in the standings, two points ahead of tomorrow’s opponent’s Sunderland. But with 14 games and 42 points still remaining, Manning says it is still far too early to pay attention to the standings.

“I’ll check after game 46!” Dons’ head coach said. “It would be naïve not to. When we get to that stage we will but it won’t change our approach. We should be going out to perform to our best and try to win every week, but when it gets to the point when you’re playing for something, you have to be aware of it.

“You can't help it, I can't sit here and tell you I don't look at results but I don't focus on it. It can all change, there are so many points on offer. You only have to win three or four, or lose three or four and it's all change.”

Manning takes his side to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland - the team he first took on just two days after he took over at Stadium MK. Though Dons were beaten 2-1 back in August when the sides last met, both sides have been on mixed paths this season.

A dismal run at the start of this year cost Lee Johnson his job in charge of the Black Cats, while Dons’ flying start to 2022 has seen them fly up the order, climbing above Sunderland and earning Manning the Manager of the Month award for January.

“It feels a long time ago now!” said Manning on the last meeting between the sides. “We came in on the Thursday night, didn't do anything on the Friday so the first thing we really did was take the game on the Saturday.

“We've been on quite a journey since then.

“I can't wait to see us play again. The fans, size of the opposition is great but how we do, how we perform, the quality we show is the biggest thing that excites me at the minute.