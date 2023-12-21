"Team selection so important": Williamson on Dons' busy festive run

Mike Williamson

With four games in quick succession over the Christmas period, Mike Williamson said he will try and name as strong a side a possible for each of the matches.

MK Dons kick-off their festive period on Saturday with the away trip to Morecambe, before hosting Colchester United on Boxing Day, and then Crawley Town on December 29, bringing in the New Year away at Doncaster Rovers.

With four games in ten days, Williamson's squad will be put through their paces physically, but the head coach hopes the core of his squad will have the fitness and the drive to come through it without having to make too many changes.

"We'll look at the games one at a time and try to prepare for our next opponent," he said. "Because there's such a short period between each game, team selection is so important.

"I won't say we aren't looking at the following game and the ingredients we need to hurt the team we're playing, but we'll try and put our most influential and strongest team out, dust ourselves down and do it again.