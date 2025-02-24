Teenager Tripp recalled during MK Dons' defensive shortage

Callum Tripp | Jane Russell

The young defender has been recalled from his loan

Teenager Callum Tripp has been recalled by MK Dons from his loan at Gateshead amidst a defensive crisis for his parent club.

The 18-year-old departed for the National League side in January, even scoring on his debut for the Heed.

He went on to make another five starts for Carl Magnay’s side, helping them to three wins and a draw as they sit fourth in the hunt for promotion to League Two.

Tripp, in his first loan spell away, was due to remain in the north-east for the remainder of the season, but Dons head coach Scott Lindsey feels he is suffering a defensive shortage at the moment, with Laurence Maguire, Jack Sanders and Nathan Thompson out of action, while Dean Lewington and Sam Sherring are out of favour.

Prior to his departure, Dons had recalled fellow teenage defender Charlie Waller from his loan at Sutton United, and he has since gone on to make four appearances, starting twice, most recently in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Bradford City.