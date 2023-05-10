“Thank you for everything”: Dons striker pays tribute to departing head coach

Teenage striker Max Dean paid tribute to head coach Mark Jackson after the former Leeds United man was sacked by MK Dons on Tuesday.

Dean was brought to Stadium MK having worked with Jackson in the Elland Road academy, tipped as one for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the 19-year-old made nine appearances off the bench for Dons since arriving in January, not only making his professional debut but also scoring his first professional goal.

Taking to social media, Dean thanked the outgoing head coach for giving him all the opportunities he has during his fledgling career.

“Thank you Jacko for everything you have done for me,” Dean wrote. “Giving my my professional debut which I will always be grateful for, you have helped me develop as a footballer but also as a person. I wish you all the best for the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dean also apologised and paid tribute to the MK Dons fans for their support after the club suffered relegation to League Two on Sunday.

He tweeted: “Sorry to all the fans that we couldn’t get overthe line Sunday after a tough season. The fans have travelled all over the country and been the 12th man for us and have been unbelievable.

Read More Where the supporters lay blame for MK Dons’ relegation to League Two