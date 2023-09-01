“That’s what we want”: Alexander on Dons’ in-form strikers

While MK Dons are in the hunt for a striker on transfer deadline day, Graham Alexander admitted he has plenty of promising options already.

Matt Dennis, Jonathan Leko and Max Dean all scored goals in Dons’ midweek win over Chelsea U21s in the EFL Trophy, while Mo Eisa has four goals in five games in League Two this term - setting a club record in the process.

Read More Dons sweating on fitness of leading scorer ahead of Crewe trip

Advertisement

Advertisement

The head coach has made no secret of his desire to land another striker before tonight’s transfer deadline though, but with goals waiting in the wings, he’s pleased with the options he has in house.

“They've all got goals, and it's brilliant because that's what we want,” he said. “For any striker who has played under us before, they have always had chances to score.

“We build our play around the lads who can help you win games but we need more than two or three. When you get to 60, 70 minutes, when a game needs an injection of energy and a lift, we've got players who can come off the bench and do that. It's always healthy to have competition.”

A great cameo in the second-half, coming off the bench to net twice. His second was a real peach too

Teenager Dean has been impressing his coaches in training, and earned a lot of plaudits for his killer-instinct during his cameo appearance on Tuesday, netting twice off the bench to secure the 4-1 win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alexander said the former Leeds man was unlucky not to be handed his first start of the season but has put himself into the frame for more game time.

He said: “Max was really unlucky not to start the game. I felt for him because his training has been superb, he's scoring in training, but he is behind two strikers who are scoring goals, who are in form and are helping us win. I wanted to get him on quickly, and he took his chance.