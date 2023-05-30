“The appointment we should have made months ago”: MK Dons fans react to hiring Alexander
MK Dons appointed Graham Alexander as head coach on Saturday
There’s a new sheriff at Stadium MK and his name is Graham Alexander.
Charged with getting MK Dons out of League Two, Alexander has his work cut-out to make an immediate return to the third tier.
The 51-year-old has promotions on his CV with Fleetwood Town and Salford City, and guided Motherwell to European football in his past post.
As the dust settled on Saturday’s announcement putting Alexander in position, we asked the MK Dons fans what they thought of their new boss.