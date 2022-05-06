The job is nowhere near done yet, says Wycombe boss Ainsworth

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth during his side’s 2-0 win over MK Dons on Thursday. He says the tie is nowhere near over with the return leg at Stadium MK to come on Sunday

Gareth Ainsworth said the tie between MK Dons and his Wycombe Wanderers is nowhere near over despite the Chairboys’ 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg on Sunday.

Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes headed both Wycombe’s goals either side of Josh McEachran’s red card for the visitors at Adams Park on Thursday night, but the game remains in the balance heading to Milton Keynes on Sunday evening.

“They have to come at us and get some goals,” said Ainsworth. “We're an experienced bunch, these lads have been up against this before and that will be good for us, but we have ot match their energy, enthusiasm and their legs.

“There are pros and cons and I'm glad we're 2-0 up at half time but I'm under no illusions that this job is done.

“We've got a chance, but MK Dons have a chance as well and I'll be making my boys well aware of that.”

On the job his side did on Thursday though, Ainsworth said: “I'm really pleased, the first half has gone well. The boys learned and adapted.

“MK came at us hard, you can see why they're third in the league, and they did us a massive favour by beating Plymouth last week.

“They're fluid and difficult to read and you have to learn as you play. My players learned from their mistakes and grew into the game.”