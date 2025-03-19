"The numbers look good": Hart on MK Dons' early season ticket sales

CEO Neil Hart spoke to the Citizen regarding MK Dons’ season tickets launch last week

The first week of season ticket sales at MK Dons have seen more than 1,400 sign up for the next campaign, with 150 of them new fans.

The club have taken more than a third off the price of the 2025/26 season tickets for the first month, running until Friday April 18. Adults are currently able to sign up for the new campaign for £295, £195 for over 65s, £95 for 18-23-year-olds, £75 for 12-17-year-olds, with children under 12 going free, and people over the age of 85 will be eligible for a free season ticket.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Neil Hart said he would love to set a new record for season ticket holders of more than 6,000 for next season. But that would need nearly double the number they have this season, with around 3,600 on board this term.

Hart though said he wants to set himself and the club an ambitious target.

“I'd love to have five or six thousand season ticket holders,” he told the Citizen. “Some people have told me no chance, but I believe in aiming high. Let's have a target.

“We have to do our best to increase attendances on a matchday. Our mean attendance this years is 7,000ish, and we want to grow that.

“The numbers look good, having sold 1,400 so far with 150 of them new season ticket holders which is really encouraging.”

Launched with the club toiling at the wrong end of League Two, Hart admitted the timing of last week’s announcement had been planned to be a lot earlier in the year, but results on the field had hindered their chances of a unveiling their new pricing structure in a more positive light.

He continued: “I wanted them launched in January, I was hoping we'd win a few more matches so we could build momentum really and everyone would be positive about the football and then launch. But that has not happened.

“Clearly, things are linked to the footballing performance, dropping down from League One to League Two, but there is still a cost of living crisis. Everything is going up out there, but our season tickets are coming down.

“It's a bit of a gamble, and not many chief executives will be dropping prices by 30 per cent, but we felt it was the right thing to do to galvanlise attendances.

“There is still huge belief that we can take this club forward and create an exciting future.”