The wonderkid yet to prove himself at MK Dons after move from Derby County

The full-back has had a difficult time proving himself since his move from Derby County

The MK Dons players are yet to fully form a judgement on defender Kane Wilson as injury put paid to his first few months at Stadium MK.

The 25-year-old full-back made his debut in the 3-2 defeat to Grimsby Town last month after signing ahead of transfer deadline day, but suffered a knee injury which is set to keep him out until the New Year.

Known as ‘Buffalo’ during his Derby days, Wilson came with big pedigree having been a regular at Pride Park under Warne. But playing for just 72 minutes since signing, the head coach said it has been hard for his squad to form a judgement on the player having barely seen or trained alongside him.

“Kane is the one who is furthest away, which is sad for him because I don’t know what the lads think of him yet,” Warne said. “He’s a wonderkid but they’ve not been able to see him play.

“It’s awful when you join a new club and no-one knows how good you are. He’s a funny kid, so hopefully they’ve got to know him. He’s still a long way off though.”

With Wilson not due back any time soon, Warne’s injury list appears to be holding firm at the moment. While Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s injury was better than initially feared, Dons have recently seen Laurence Maguire, Nathan Thompson and Kane Thompson-Sommers return, while Jack Sanders was an unused substitute against Bristol Rovers last time out, and Joe Tomlinson is nearing fitness after being missing since August.

Updating on the rest of the squad, Warne added: “Gethin (Jones) and Aaron (Collins) are back running on grass again, and doing strength work so they feel a lot closer.

“Scott (Hogan) is still a little way away but Connor (Lemonheigh-Evans) had some good news from his scans so he’s starting running again. It just feels like everyone is coming back soon.”