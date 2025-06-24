"There is a feeling in the air": MK Dons return to pre-season training

The squad is back to work and being put through their paces

A big season awaits MK Dons, and they made their first steps on the journey this week with the return to pre-season training.

New signings Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Gethin Jones and Aaron Collins met up with their new team-mates after their summer transfers, while Alex Gilbey, Sam Sherring and Nathan Thompson were back on the grass after lengthy spells out, missing the end of last season.

Head coach Paul Warne was critical of the players’ fitness towards the end of last season, and is expected to put them through a rigorous programme in the lead up to August’s kick-off, with the side set for a pre-season training camp in Spain next week.

With many already predicting Dons will be front runners next term, despite the dismal last campaign which saw them finish 19th, goalkeeper Connal Trueman said there is already a new air of confidence around the squad as they prepare in earnest.

“There’s a feeling in the air, a buzz about the place and it should stand us in good stead,” he said. “I’m not the only one to have seen a lot in a short space of time here, it wasn’t the season any of us wanted. We’ve got an opportunity to put things right this year, and that’s our focus.

“The gaffer’s CV speaks for itself, he’s a winner, he knows how to win and that’s what we want to do this year. We’re looking forward to working more with him in training, getting everything as boxed off as we can to get ready for August.”

With four already through the door, Trueman said a lot of good work has already been done to add quality to the squad.

He said: “You want to get as many new faces in as early as possible, so you can all get on the same page, pull in the same direction to the same goal.

“As well as stuff on the pitch, it’s about getting to know each other off it as well, bonding, forming a team spirit.”