“Theses are the games we have to be winning” says Exeter boss after Dons victory

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell said his side should be beating teams like MK Dons after they ran out 2-0 winners at Stadium MK.

Picking up just their third win 12 attempts, and their first in Milton Keynes, Jevani Brown’s double earned the Grecians the three points as Dons dropped to 20th in League One, out of the relegation zone on goal-difference.

With Exeter moving up to tenth spot with the win, Caldwell said after a what was a game short on quality from both sides, it was one his side ought to be winning.

“It wasn’t a great game but as a football club these are the games we have to be winning,” he said. “We showed character, resilience, and as the game went on our quality improved, and we looked a threat. We could have scored more.

“This is a difficult place to come and the pitch is a little heavy, we saw a lot of players going down with cramp because of that,” he said.

