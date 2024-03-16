"They do everything well": Dons boss on Crewe's strengths

Joe Tomlinson battles with Crewe's Mickey Demetriou. Pic: AHPIX

Mike Williamson warned Crewe Alexandra have very few chinks in their armour ahead of their visit to Stadium MK this afternoon (Saturday).

Lee Bell's side leapfrogged Dons into fourth in League Two on Tuesday night, ahead on goal-difference in the promotion battle.

Williamson highlighted Crewe's ability to play in multiple styles, with their versatility helping them greatly in the race for the top three.

"They do everything well," he said. "They can be direct, their front four are incredibly hard working. They've got pace, they've got power, they've got tenacity and finishers. They have a way of playing out but don't mind mixing it up as well.

"They're extremely hard working and I'm yet to find something they're not good at - that's why they are where they are."

"Every game will be a six-pointer," added Stephen Wearne. "You get to this stage and look back and wonder what would have happened if you won here, or won there.