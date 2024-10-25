"They will ask a lot of questions": Grimsby boss on MK Dons threats

David Artell | Getty Images

The Grimsby Town boss spoke ahead of this weekend’s clash with MK Dons

Grimsby boss David Artell hopes his side will have the answers for all the questions he expects MK Dons to pose his side at Blundell Park on Saturday.

The Mariners have lost their last three at home, but sit seventh in League Two after a decent run of form on the road. Dons meanwhile are recovering from a poor start to the season, and sit 12th after picking up back-to-back wins for the first time since March this week.

Artell said Scott Lindsey’s side are in a false league position as it stands, and he predicts a tough afternoon in Cleethorpes for his side.

“They're a good team, make no bones about it,” said the Grimsby boss. “They've got a good manager who took an unfancied side to promotion. We know it will be a really tough ask, and we'll have to have a lot of answers because they will ask a lot of questions.

“MK Dons will be tough. We've had a tough run at home. We know MK Dons are in a false league position, and they've changed their manager - whether that was design or not, I'm not sure. But we know they will be tough. It was hard earlier in the year when we played them, but we'll hope for a similar result to last time.”

Grimsby beat Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park for the first time since 1998 on Tuesday night in a game which Artell said was very familiar to the 1-0 defeat Dons suffered at Blundell Park back in March.

He continued: “It's the same sort of game we had on Tuesday - we missed a penalty, scored a good goal, defended well and saw out a 1-0 win, just as we did in March.

“It's a different manager now and some different players, but we know how they will play. That's Scott Lindsey, that's the club. We have to make sure we have the answers.”