“They’ll come like London buses”: Tomlinson on his want for goals at MK Dons

Having seen Daniel Harvie score three times already this season, fellow wing-back Joe Tomlinson is predicting a glut of goals from himself as he tried to establish himself in the MK Dons side.

Joining the club on transfer deadline day from Peterborough last month, Tomlinson has started the last four games for Graham Alexander’s side, predominantly on his preferred left-hand side.

With the wing-backs expected to provide options in the attacking third as well as defensively, Tomlinson admitted he is annoyed with himself not to have scored for Dons in his seven appearances thus far, but confidently predicted when he gets his first, plenty more will follow.

“It's a big part of my game - I love scoring goals as much as I love stopping them,” he said. “I've been frustrated not to have scored one yet. There is one coming soon, and more than one!

“I’ve not fully clicked in the final third, as a team too, but when we do, there will be plenty of goals and assists from me.

“I'm trying to get in the right areas, and when one does, they'll come like London buses.”

Thrown straight into the squad less than 24 hours after completing his move from Posh, Tomlinson admitted he only knew a handful of his team-mates’ names when he stepped onto the pitch at Crewe Alexandra to make his Dons debut.

Since then though, while results have not been as he wanted when moving to Milton Keynes, he feels he has quickly settled in Graham Alexander’s squad, and feels like he can now begin to establish himself.

He said: “I'm feeling more and more confident every week. I only knew a few of the boys I'd played against or with, but that week was a whirlwind. The following week I was able to train with everyone and felt a lot better, which really helped.

“This run of games has been great for me, hopefully they can keep coming. I've not reached my top level yet, I hope there's a lot more to come from me.