"They're going to want to impress": Williamson on Grimsby test

Dons must be wary of the 'new manager bounce' after Grimsby's appointment on Monday

Mike Williamson

The appointment of David Artell as new Grimsby Town manager on Monday may come too late for him to make a huge impact on things when they play MK Dons later this evening, according to Mike Williamson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Grimsby sat in a lowly 19th spot in League Two, 13th place Dons look the favourites on paper to claim the spoils at Stadium MK when the sides meet this evening, but Williamson predicts a tough night.

While Artell has been in position less than 24 hours, any changes he makes could dramatically alter Dons preparations, and Williamson said his players must be wary of a the 'new manager bounce' after the new man was hired.

He said: "They've got some really good players, and have obviously appointed a new head coach so they're going to want to impress. I don't know how much chance he's going to have to make an impact and put his print on the team.

"We've watched a few of their games, and know they've got individuals who can hurt you all over the pitch, and they've got a way of playing and are disciplined. You can see their structure and rotations that they're looking for and areas they try to operate in.