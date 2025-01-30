Thompson set to miss the rest of the season with knee injury

Nathan Thompson | JAne Russell

The Janaury signing is unlikely to feature again this season

Defender Nathan Thompson is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering crucial ligament damage on Tuesday night.

Barely 20 minutes into only his second appearance for MK Dons after signing from Stevenage last week, Thompson limped out of the 2-1 win over Harrogate Town, likely drawing a line under his season as a result.

After going for a scan on Wednesday, head coach Scott Lindsey confirmed it is a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury, which will see him in a knee brace for at least 12 weeks before he can start rehabilitation.

He said: “It's not good news but it could be worse. We're looking at around four months out, so we probably won't see him again this season.

“It's his PCL, a grade 2, so he has to wear a brace for 12 weeks to keep the shin bone in place to help the ligament grow back, and then it's about four weeks to rehab after that.

“We initially thought it was an ACL, which is a much longer lay-off. At least we know we've got a very good player waiting for us next season, he'll be back stronger than ever.

“It's a massive loss for us. He was a big signing, we worked really hard to get him. It goes to show what a character he is because afterwards, he was more concerned about the football club investing a lot of money in him, and he felt for us and the supporters. He's a top man, and we'll be there for him to help him through.”

It leaves Dons short on numbers at the back, with Laurence Maguire and Luke Offord not expected back for a few weeks yet though with the transfer window still open until Monday night, Lindsey said the club were planning on adding defensive cover before Thompson’s injury, and that plan remains in place.

He added: “We are looking to add, and we were anyway. That's an ongoing process at the moment.”