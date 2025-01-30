Dons agree fee for St Johnstone defender, claim reports

Jack Sanders | Getty Images

The English defender has attracted interest from another League Two side as well

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons are on the verge of adding more defensive cover after reports claim a fee has been agreed for Jack Sanders.

The 25-year-old centre back is currently at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, who he joined in the summer from Kilmarnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Englishman has been subject to interest from fellow League Two side Gillingham, but following the injury to Nathan Thompson in only his second game for the club on Tuesday, Dons moved into pole position to land the defender.

Sanders has played every game for the Saints, making 27 appearances this term. And it has been a break-out season for him. Turning professional with Wigan Athletic in 2019, he never made an appearance for the Latics, but spent time in the non-leagues, on loan at Blyth Spartans, Southport and AFC Fylde before moving north of the border in 2021, joining Kilmarnock.

Helping them to promotion from the Championship to the Premiership, he joined Cove Rangers for the following season, again in the second tier. Impressing in the first-half of the season, he returned to Rugby Park to get a handful of appearances in the Scottish top flight.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Ayr before returning to McDiarmid Park this season to feature as a regular in Simo Valakari’s side.

According to The Courier, a fee of around £150,000 has been agreed for him.