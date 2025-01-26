Heartfelt message from new MK Dons defender after making his debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons defender Nathan Thompson round out a ‘crazy’ 48-hours with an emotional social media post.

The 34-year-old completed a move from Stevenage to Milton Keynes on Friday and went straight into the starting line-up for the derby clash with AFC Wimbledon in Saturday’s early kick-off, guiding his new side to only their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Lauded by his new head coach Scott Lindsey for his debut performance, Thompson also helped Dons to their first point since New Year’s Day.

Posting several pictures of his frantic few days, he thanked former club Stevenage for the support he received during his 18 months in Hertfordshire, while thanking the MK Dons fans for the welcome he received since signing.

He wrote: “What a crazy 48 hours. Sometimes, life offers opportunities you simply can't turn down.

“To everyone at @stevenagefcofficial: Thank you for an incredible 18 months. It was a privilege to wear the shirt and an honour to share the pitch with my brother @louis_t19 again after all these years, it's something I'll cherish forever.

“However, the bond we built in that dressing room made it even more special. Wishing you all the very best for the rest of the season and beyond.

“To everyone at @mkdonsfc: Thank you for the warmest of welcomes. I've always heard great things about this club, but experiencing it first-hand has been memorable. Here's to making these next few years unforgettable.”

Thompson, older brother of former MK Dons loanee Louis who played for 18 months at MK1 from 2020-21, also paid tribute to his dad who passed away in September. The centre-back cited his dad’s influence in convincing him not to retire at the end of the season.

He added: “Dad - This one was for you. You convinced me to keep going when I wanted to call it a day at the end of the season. I have no doubt you are still pulling strings up there.”