Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with AFC Wimbledon

On a day where defences were on top, there was some excellent performances at Stadium MK, with the new faces standing out to their new supporters.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1 / 4
MK Dons ended their run of three straight defeats with a goal-less draw against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
On a day where defences were on top, there was some excellent performances at Stadium MK, with the new faces standing out to their new supporters.
Here’s how we rated the players.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.