How we rated the MK Dons players against AFC Wimbledon | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with AFC Wimbledon

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Jan 2025, 08:30 GMT

MK Dons ended their run of three straight defeats with a goal-less draw against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

On a day where defences were on top, there was some excellent performances at Stadium MK, with the new faces standing out to their new supporters.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Marshalled the backline nicely, without having a vast amount to do. That said, he made a crucial challenge at the death to prevent an AFC Wimbledon winner

1. Craig MacGillivray - 7

Marshalled the backline nicely, without having a vast amount to do. That said, he made a crucial challenge at the death to prevent an AFC Wimbledon winner | Jane Russell

Played well on both sides of the pitch, swapping over from left to right at half-time. Gave up very little in the way of chances

2. Nico Lawrence - 7

Played well on both sides of the pitch, swapping over from left to right at half-time. Gave up very little in the way of chances | Jane Russell

Had a pretty solid outing, kept James Tilley quiet when he roamed forwards up the AFC Wimbledon left. Offord though was withdrawn at half-time

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

Had a pretty solid outing, kept James Tilley quiet when he roamed forwards up the AFC Wimbledon left. Offord though was withdrawn at half-time | Jane Russell

A really brilliant debut. Controlled the defence, called the shots and read the game so well. Kept Stevens almost anonymous

4. Nathan Thompson - 8

A really brilliant debut. Controlled the defence, called the shots and read the game so well. Kept Stevens almost anonymous | Jane Russell

