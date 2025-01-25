Lindsey praises 'incredible signing' Thompson after MK Dons debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friday’s new signing Nathan Thompson left a big impression on his MK Dons debut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Thompson could be the signing of the season, according to Scott Lindsey, after a brilliant debut against AFC Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old had a whirlwind 24-hours after MK Dons first made their interest known to Stevenage before signing on Friday, and it continued into Saturday as he was pitched into making his first start for the club in the derby-day clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he showed no signs of nerves, and in fact was one of the key stand-outs in the game as he helped Dons to only their fourth clean-sheet this season in a commanding performance in the centre of the back three.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Lindsey could not hide his admiration for Thompson - a defender he has known for a decade - and what he has already brought to the side.

“The big reason for the clean sheet is because of Nathan,” said Lindsey. “He organises, you can hear him talking throughout the game. We crunched the pitch better, and if the ball goes over the top, people think he's 34 he won't get to it but he's faster than most of them out there.

“He is an incredible signing for the football club. We've worked really hard to get him. I've known him a long time, we were at Swindon together in 2015. He is incredible in terms of his defensive prowess. He's not the biggest but he wins every header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an outstanding performance from him, but also what he brings is in the dressing room. He's a culture setter, one of the best.

“It's an amazing signing and I think the fans could see how good he is.”

Also making his home debut was Jay Williams, named the sponsor’s man of the match. His performance too in midfield drew high praise from Lindsey, who went on to speak highly of the defence on the whole.

On Williams, he said: “He was just immense. I had to really think about whether to bring him off because he'd been booked, but he has grown up a lot over the last two years. I felt we couldn't bring him off. But he was outstanding. Through the spine we just looked so much better. And I think the performance will do so much for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his defence, he continued: “Luke Offord was good in the first-half, Nico Lawrence was very good today on both sides, Charlie Waller came on and Jay Williams just in front of the defence was just an absolute animal.

“As a team, we're working to hard to stop them from scoring. The clean sheet is a real positive, we've not had enough of them.”