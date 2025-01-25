Draw can act as a catalyst for MK Dons' season, says Lindsey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MK Dons head coach spoke after the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon

The goal-less draw with AFC Wimbledon might be the catalyst to stop MK Dons’ poor run of form, according to Scott Lindsey.

While it ended all square between the bitter rivals, with neither side really having much of a sniff in front of goal, Lindsey felt his side put in the best performance of his tenure at the club.

Ending with it a run of three consecutive defeats - in League Two and against AFC Wimbledon - Lindsey hopes Dons’ run of six defeats in eight games can finally be shelved in favour of more positive results and performances beginning on Tuesday at home to Harrogate Town.

“The performance was top class, probably the best since I've been here. We look a proper outfit now,” he said afterwards. “Everyone in the stadium could see we were at it, worked harder than they did and did everything we could to win that game. I want the fans to feel that too, that we've got players who will go through it to do that.

“We have to perform like that against Harrogate on Tuesday, not just today because it was against our rivals. We've got to go out there and do it. If we perform like that for the rest of the season, I'm pretty sure we'll be pretty close to where we want to be at the end of the season.”

On the game, Lindsey continued: “I thought we were outstanding and deserved to win it. We were brilliant, I really liked us today. I felt it in our meeting. Defensively we were really strong and we played so well for the first 25 minutes.

“I think that will do so much for us as a football club. We needed to turn a corner, and I'm really disappointed we couldn't win it, we really wanted to and I think we looked the team who wanted it more.”