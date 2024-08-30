Thompson-Sommers completes move to MK Dons from Halifax

Kane Thompson-Sommers | Jane Russell

MK Dons have their 13th signing of the summer completed on deadline day

Returning to the EFL has been a dream for Kane Thompson-Sommers, and he hopes he can impress after signing for MK Dons.

The 23-year-old midfielder became the club's 13th signing of the summer, joining from National League side Halifax Town on transfer deadline day.

Having started his career in the Tottenham youth setup before joining Birmingham City, he left St Andrews for Hereford in the summer of 2022, and has been eager to make a return to the Football League since.

Making 32 outings for Halifax last season, Thompson-Sommers has been on Mike Williamson's radar for a while, and now he is back in the EFL, hopes he can see his career take the next step.

"It has always been a massive aim for me since leaving Birmingham as a kid to get back into the EFL," he explained. "It's a dream come true really. I'm so excited to get started, but it's a big step for me.

"It has been a hectic 48-hours. It has all happened very quickly, I've had to move to get it all done in time but I'm happy to be here and over the moon it is done.

"I've had good conversations with the people involved here, and they all convinced me Milton Keynes was the right place for me to come and kick on. I think it's the right step for me to take in my career, and everyone has made me feel welcome since walking through the door."

The box-to-box midfielder held positive talks with the club before agreeing terms, but also got a good reference from friend and former Dons loanee Kyran Lofthouse, who convinced him to make the switch.

"Kyran has a new job now - he's basically been my agent," said Thompson-Sommers. "He's supported me, and told me everything I need to know about the club.

"He spoke greatly, bigged it up massively and said I'd love it, and what I've experienced so far he's right."