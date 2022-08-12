Ticket allocation confirmed for MK Dons’ trip to Watford

More than 2,000 MK Dons fans could be in the away end at Watford later this month for the Carabao Cup second round game.

The tie, confirmed to be taking place on Tuesday August 23 at Vicarage Road, will pitch Dons against the Champinship side for a spot in the third round. It is the first time the sides have met since Dons were formed in 2004.

Dons have been allocated 2,012 tickets in the Vicarage Road stand for the game, which will kick off at 7.45pm, and are priced at £12 for adults and £9 for over 65s and £6 for 18 and unders while season ticket holders will be entitled to a £2 discount across all age categories.

In taking on the Hornets, relegated from the Premier League last season, Manning says the tie will offer his players the opportunity to get the feel of what a Championship side is to know how to raise their levels to reach it.

He said: “It'll be a good game and one we're looking forward to. It's not too far away, and it's against a team not long out of the Premier League.

“It's good to go to those places to get a feel for the level, especially when we've got young, hungry, driven and ambitious players.

